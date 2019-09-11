LG and Microsoft showcase cloud-linked infotainment solution

LG will showcase a new in-vehicle infotainment solution that is connected to the cloud, in partnership with Microsoft, the company announced.

The South Korean electronics maker will link webOS Auto, its vehicle infotainment platform, with Microsoft's Connected Vehicle Platform. The offering will first be shown at the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung 2019 tradeshow in Frankfurt on Thursday at Microsoft's booth.

The solution will be able to track information such as driver status, door status, and app usage on webOS Auto, and transfer the information to Microsoft's cloud. The information will then be analysed by Microsoft Power BI to help improve user experience.

Clients will be able to use the data to provide various services on cars, LG said.

The South Korean electronics maker added that it is currently working with third parties to improve the quality of its services on connected cars.

LG partnered with The Qt Company in June to expand the application of its webOS platform to automobiles and robotics.

In March, the company opened a developer website for third party programmers to create their own interfaces for the platform.

The company formed a new automobile division directly under the supervision of the CEO late last year and said the focus would be on the" strategically important" sector.

