LG begins preorder for 8K 88-inch OLED TV

LG Electronics has begun preorders for its 8K 88-inch OLED TV in South Korea.

Preorders for the LG Signature OLED TV, OLED88Z9K, will last until the end of June, LG said.

Official sales for the new OLED TV will begin in July. Sales in Europe and North America will begin sometime during the third quarter of this year, the company said.

The 8K 88-inch OLED was first showcased at CES 2018 and will likely be the company's most expensive model yet.

In South Korea, the TV will cost 50 million won (around $42,000), but those who preorder the device will get a 20% discount and will be able to buy it at 40 million won. Pricing in Europe and North America is yet to be announced.

The TV has an upscaling feature that can convert 2K videos into 8K, as well as a built-in 80W speaker.

It will support Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, and also comes with Google Assistant.

Samsung, the world's largest TV manufacturer, rolled out its own 8K TV models last year and predicted that it would own over half of the share of the 8K TV market.

Samsung is pushing both QLED and MicroLED TV models while affiliate Samsung Display is also planning to invest in QD-OLED technology going forward.

LG's OLED TVs have been plagued with burn-in issues but the company insists its models "under normal TV use as a video display or games display ... does not suffer from permanent image retention".

