​LG CNS launches AI document security and access card solutions

Image: LG CNS

LG CNS, the IT service affiliate of LG Group, has launched two new security solutions aimed at the enterprise.

The company's automated access card-issuing machine will save considerable time when processing visitors, it has said, while its AI-applied document solution authenticates documents before they are destroyed.

The access card issuing machine processes a visitor's ID card and phone number and immediately registers them. The visitors will then get a temporary access card and a QR code on their smartphone.

By placing the QR code on the machine's sensor, the phone's camera, microphone, Bluetooth, and tethering functions will automatically be turned off. The functions will reactivate when visitors insert their access card back into the machine when they leave.

The machine automatically traces the number of visitors by tracking cards issued and those returned.

LG CNS hopes the solution can be used for large facilities owned by conglomerates and governments.

The AI-based document security solution, meanwhile, can authenticate documents and keep track of their statuses. Using image matching technology, the solution can compare documents that were printed out with those that were meant to be destroyed.

The technology has an accuracy of 99 percent, even for documents that are warped or badly damaged.

The solution will also alert the companies of documents that are past their deadlines for return.

LG CNS last week launched a smart city platform that can collect massive data from cities that will assist in setting traffic agendas.

