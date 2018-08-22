​LG CNS launches new brandings for enterprise offerings

LG CNS has launched new brandings for its enterprise offerings with similar designs but different names, the company announced.

The IT service affiliate of LG Group said the decision will streamline its portfolio and offer focused and differentiated digital transformation offerings for clients.

Its AI offering will be dubbed DAP. LG will offer AI-based big data analytics and data visualization tools.

Its smart factory platform, called Factova, will be based on LG's over 20 years of experience helping manufacturing affiliates such as LG Electronics and LG Display deploy integrated automation tools for their factories.

INFioT, the firm's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, collects data from IoT devices and has AI-based analytics.

Monachain, the company's blockchain platform launched earlier this year, is a private chain that offers digital identity, community token, and digital supply chain management for the enterprise.

LG's smart city platform Cityhub, launched in July, will use DAP to collect data from cities.

Orott, meanwhile, is the company's robot service that will allow companies to connect robots with their existing IT systems. Affiliate LG Electronics has already rolled out service robots at Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

While the company's smart energy platform is dubbed Enerdict. It supports solar, wind, fuel, and other new energies to increase power consumption efficiency. LG CNS will also build ESS and offer its AI analytics. Affiliate LG Chem makes batteries for ESS.

LG CNS said it plans to add a yet-to-be-named cloud platform by the end of the year.

Last month, the company launched an automated access card issuer to beef up its security offerings.

LG CNS launches AI document security and access card solutions

LG CNS has launched an AI-based document security solution and an automated access card issuer as part of its security offerings.

LG CNS launches Monachain blockchain platform

LG CNS has launched its own blockchain platform, dubbed Monachain, which provides digital authentication, community token, and supply chain management.

