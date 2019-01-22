LG and GS to collaborate on electric vehicle charging stations

(Image: LG)

LG Electronics and GS Caltex will collaborate to create next-generation charging stations for electric vehicles, the companies announced.

The South Korean electronics giant and the oil company will convert existing car fuel stations to what they call "Energy-Mobility Fusion Stations", they said.

They will first install 350kW multi-chargers at GS Caltex's fuel stations, and will review whether to further install robot and wireless chargers for the future.

They also plan to add digital signage, which will utilise the data from the car during charging to check for defects, and advise people about repairs if necessary.

The installations will begin during the second half of the year, starting in Seoul's metropolitan areas and later expanding nationwide.

In November, LG created new divisions for robotics and autonomous vehicles which report directly to the CEO.

LG also launched its cleaning and guide robots at South Korea's Incheon International Airport and collaborated with local supermarket chain E-Mart to develop smart carts.

LG Electronics is also expanding its car component business alongside affiliates LG Display and LG Chem, which provides panels and batteries aimed at electric cars, respectively.

LG Chem is investing billions into its factories in China to meet high demand for its batteries.

Related Coverage

LG Electronics warns of fourth quarter profit slump

After posting 367 billion won this time last year in operating income, LG Electronics is expecting to report 75 billion won this year.

LG Chem to invest 1.2 trillion won in China battery factory

LG Chem will invest 1.2 trillion won -- around $1.07 billion -- to expand its battery factories in Nanjing to meet rising demand for electric vehicles and home appliances in China.

LG CNS partners with Megazone Cloud in public cloud

LG CNS, LG Group's IT service affiliate, has partnered with Megazone Cloud, South Korea's largest public cloud vendor, to expand its cloud business locally and abroad.

LG creates new robotics and autonomous vehicles divisions

LG Electronics has formed new divisions in robotics and autonomous vehicles directly under the supervision of the CEO in its year's end restructuring.

Google and LG's high-resolution OLED display sets stage for future of enterprise AR and VR (TechRepublic)

The new displays are about half as good as human eyes but require massive amounts of processing power.