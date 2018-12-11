​LG CNS partners with Megazone Cloud in public cloud

(Image: Cloud Network)

LG CNS has partnered with Megazone Cloud, South Korea's largest public cloud vendor, to expand its cloud business, the company announced.

Megazone Cloud, an AWS Premier Partner, boasts around 900 customers with revenue of 220 billion won (US$195 million), the largest for a public cloud firm in South Korea.

LG CNS said the two companies will share personnel and research, sell cloud platforms together, and also collaborate in expanding abroad.

They will combine LG CNS's large-scale cloud competence with Megazone Cloud's public cloud service to clinch government and conglomerate clients in South Korea first.

LG CNS last month won the order from Korean Air to move its entire enterprise management system to the cloud.

The company, which manages IT systems for its sister firms such as LG Electronics, has rebranded its enterprise offerings in August to stream line its businesses.

It is also partnering with startups and small to mid-sized enterprises. Last month, it announced a partnership with AI start-up Lunit to use cloud in X-Ray video analysis.

Related Coverage

Home appliances boost LG's Q2 profit after mobile and vehicle component losses

LG Electronics has reported 771 billion won in profits for the second quarter of 2018.

LG creates new robotics and autonomous vehicles divisions

LG Electronics has formed new divisions in robotics and autonomous vehicles directly under the supervision of the CEO in its year's end restructuring.

LG CNS, Lunit to apply AI, cloud into X-Ray analysis

LG CNS will collaborate with medical AI start-up Lunit to use the cloud to analyze X-Ray videos within 15 seconds to diagnose lung diseases.

LG Display collaborating with Huawei, Lenovo for foldable phones: Report

LG Display is collaborating with Huawei, Xiaomi, and Lenovo in developing foldable phones and will supply the display panels, South Korean media reports.

LG to develop smart cart for Korean supermarket chain

LG Electronics and E-Mart will co-develop a smart cart for use in South Korean supermarkets that will follow customers around instead of being pushed.