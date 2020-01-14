LG hones focus on AI car platforms with Cerence and Luxoft

Image: Supplied/LG

LG Electronics (LG) has joined forces with Cerence to develop a new software solution that will help integrate LG's webOS Auto in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system with Cerence's AI Reference Kit, a voice assistant platform for the automotive market.

Under the signed memorandum of understanding, the companies will develop an AI voice system, which LG touts will allow drivers to use voice commands to control car functions, navigation, and multimedia content.

At the same time, LG said the platform will allow OEM and Tier 1 manufacturers to have a pre-packaged, full-stack IVI voice control software system that can be integrated inside vehicles.

Cerence was spun-off from Nuance Communications in October and now operates as an independent automotive software company.

Just last week, LG signed an agreement with DXC Technology's Luxoft to launch a webOS Auto joint venture focused on developing production-ready systems, including a digital cockpit, in-vehicle infotainment, rear-seat entertainment, and ride-hailing.

Specifically, these systems will be based on LG's webOS Auto platform and be made available for automakers, fleet operators, and shared mobility services providers. The new venture will also leverage Luxoft's engineering delivery network.

"Through this joint venture with Luxoft, we are aiming to strengthen LG's automotive IVI platform and accelerate the arrival of connected vehicles by leveraging technologies," LG Electronics president and CTO Dr IP Park said.

"We will continue to evolve the ecosystem of webOS Auto by providing a wide range of services with a growing list of partner companies."

To be based in Santa Clara, California, the yet-to-be-named venture will commence its operations in the first quarter of 2020, during which LG said it would also announce a management team.

The South Korean electronics maker has also extended its partnership with Microsoft as part of plans to move further into the commercial space.

LG said it will leverage Microsoft Azure and AI services to enhance its management systems to enable its Building Energy Control (BECON) system to manage and control heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, develop the next version of BECON, and extend its BECON system around the world.

This builds on work LG and Microsoft has been doing around developing IVI systems which has seen LG link webOS Auto with Microsoft's Connected Vehicle Platform to create a solution that can track information such as driver status, door status, and app usage on webOS Auto, and transfer the information to Microsoft's cloud.

