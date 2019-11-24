LG installs noodle making robot in restaurant

Image: LG

LG Electronics has deployed a robot that can make and serve noodles at a South Korean family restaurant, the company has announced.

Dubbed Cloi Chefbot, the robot will be installed at the noodle corner of the open kitchen area at CJ Foodville's Veep buffet restaurant in Deungchon, Seoul.



Customers can hand over a bowl with ingredients they selected to the robot.



Chefbot will then proceed to prepare noodles and gravy, and put it in the bowl for the customer to take back, LG said. The process takes about a minute.



The South Korean electronics said it carefully studied the movements of chef to develop a software that allows the robot to mimic their behaviour in motion, and not drop bowls or kitchen utensils.



The company said it hopes robots like Chefbot can take over dangerous or repetitive cooking duties in restaurants.



LG and CJ Foodville will install more Chefbots in the latter's venues and develop new ones going forward, they said.

The pair began collaborating in April for the deployment.

Last week, LG also deployed Cloi robots to a children hospital in Seoul to assist with medical care.

The South Korean electronics giant formed a new division in robotics directly under the supervision of the CEO late last year to expand the business.

Last week, LG was ordered by the Korea Consumer Agency to pay 100,000 won ($85) to each customers who bought its cloth dryers. The agency said the company misrepresented the dryers in their advertisements and the decision will affect up to 1.45 million units.

LG has yet to respond and can appeal the decision.

