LG sends video invite for G8 smartphone, hints at gesture control

LG Electronics has sent out invites for the unveiling event -- to take place on February 24th at Mobile World Congress -- for its new flagship phone in the form of a 10-second video clip.

At the start of the video, a white piece of paper is laid on the screen. Shortly after, a hand appears and gestures rightward, followed by the words "Goodbye Touch".

Then, the same hand gestures leftward and the words "MWC 2019 LG Premiere" are shown on the paper.

Near the end of the clip, the hand pushes upward and the white paper slips upwards and is gone. On the screen, "Sunday, February 24, CCIB, Barcelona" appears. At last, the hand appears again and swipes rightward, with the words "Save the Date" appearing.

The invitation makes it clear that LG Electronics will unveil its new offering at Centro Convenciones Internacional Barcelona, a day ahead of the kickoff of Mobile World Congress which starts on February 25.

The date has been traditionally used by Samsung to unveil its flagship, but it has opted to unveil the Galaxy S10 on February 20 at San Francisco instead.

LG's video also strongly hints at a new UI for the flagship phone, likely called the G8 ThinQ, which will allow users to control the smartphone via hand gestures without need to touch the screen.

There have been murmurs that LG may also be unveiling its own foldable phone at MWC, but the invitation does not hint at it, making the release of a foldable phone by the company seem unlikely.

The South Korean tech giant also experienced a slump during the fourth quarter of 2018, and has gone through multiple restructures to no avail.

