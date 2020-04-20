LG Velvet smartphone shown in full in new video teaser

Image: LG

LG Electronics has shown off its next flagship phone, called the LG Velvet, in full in a video clip over the weekend.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 5G and will have a headphone jack, as shown in the 35 second clip uploaded on the company's YouTube channel.

The video also starts with a raindrop falling on the phone, playing up the design of its rear triple camera LED flash that are placed in descending order by size that was as teased earlier this month.

The LG Velvet is also confirmed to come in four colours -- white, sunset, grey, and green -- in the video.

There are three buttons visible on its left side and another one on its right.

As teased earlier, the device is also shown to have symmetrically curved sides.

The phone is expected to launch next month in South Korea. LG said previously it would be a "mass premium" model -- hinting that the device will be more affordable than its competitors.

Much is riding on the success of the LG Velvet as the company is expecting its mobile business to be in the red yet again for the first quarter, which would mark 20 straight quarters of failing to make a profit.

Image: LG

Related Coverage