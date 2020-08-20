Lifesize acquires Kaptivo, eyes digital whiteboard collaboration

see also Best video conferencing software for business We've gathered details about 10 leading services, all capable of providing high-quality video with collaboration tools. Read More

Lifesize said it will acquire Kaptivo, a collaboration company, so it can build out its cloud unified communications and collaborations portfolio.

The company, which merged with Serenova, to target the contact center-as-a-service market, said that Kaptivo will bring computer vision, image processing and visual collaboration tools to Lifesize.

Kaptivo is used to connect traditional whiteboards and turn them into collaboration tools. Kaptivo has AI-powered hardware that captures content from whiteboards.

With the acquisition, Lifesize also launched a new Kaptivo-powered digital whiteboard application to go with its video meetings. Lifesize said that it plans to use Kaptivo integration to target the remote work, meeting room, education and contact center markets.

Kaptivo CEO David Hsieh will join Lifesize and lead its advanced collaboration unit. Kaptivo has integrations with Zoom Rooms, Cisco Rooms, Crestron Rooms as well as Lifesize.

Here's a look at Kaptivo's technology.