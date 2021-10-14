LinkedIn to shut down China version, citing country's compliance demands

After seven years of operating a localized version of LinkedIn in the People's Republic of China, LinkedIn on Thursday morning said it is shutting down the dedicated version of the site, citing challenges of keeping up with the countries demands upon how the site is operated.

"While we've found success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity, we have not found that same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed," wrote LinkedIn senior vide president of engineering Mohak Shroff, in a company blog post.

"We're also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," wrote Shroff. "Given this, we've made the decision to sunset the current localized version of LinkedIn, which is how people in China access LinkedIn's global social media platform, later this year."

Instead, wrote Shroff, LinkedIn will offer a jobs-only feed, called InJobs, later this year, which "will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles."

Shroff said the scaled-down approach "aligns with our commitment to creating economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce."

When LinkedIn announced the site in 2014, offered in Simplified Chinese, the company defended its decision as "the right one" despite issues of censorship: