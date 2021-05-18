Logitech intros AI-powered whiteboard camera Scribe

PC accessories and peripherals maker Logitech on Tuesday introduced Scribe, a new AI-powered whiteboard camera product for hybrid offices and classrooms.

Scribe is Logitech's answer for mimicking whiteboarding sessions virtually for dispersed teams. The product is a dedicated whiteboard camera that gives virtual meeting participants a real-time view of the whiteboard.

The camera's AI renders the presenter transparent and automatically enhances marker lines so they're easier to read. Scribe can also detect non-digital content like Post-its notes.

"We've obsessively worked toward solving the problems of providing high-quality audio and video collaboration in both meeting rooms and remote desktops, but there remains a gap in integrating non-digital content like whiteboards, or Post-its into virtual meetings," said Scott Wharton, GM and VP of Logitech Video Collaboration. "Logitech Scribe works because it takes advantage of what people already know how to do: pick up a marker and draw on a whiteboard."

Scribe is now available in select markets with a starting price of $1,199. The camera is currently compatible with Teams Rooms on Windows and Zoom Rooms, with Zoom Appliances support becoming available after launch. For most other video conferencing service, Logitech said Scribe can also operate as a standalone USB content camera when connected to a computer or laptop.

Logitech, which manufactures accessories and peripherals including keyboards, headsets, cameras, and video conferencing equipment, has enjoyed strong sales growth across its core product lines amid the pandemic and the shift to remote work and online learning.

