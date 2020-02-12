The high-quality cameras available in most modern PCs and smartphones have given rise to an entire industry of vloggers and 'influencers' who use their cameras to create product reviews and promotions on social media sites such as YouTube and Instagram.

However, many businesses also use social media to produce and share their own video content, such as product demos, video guides and tutorials. So, for more professional video productions that may combine video and audio content from multiple sources, Logitech has launched its new StreamCam, priced at £116.67 (ex. VAT; £140 inc. VAT or $170).

Desktop video

Logitech is well-known for its range of webcams, with its existing C922 camera being a popular choice for gaming and e-sports broadcasters. The new StreamCam is also suitable for gaming videos, but Logitech states that its main focus for this new camera is "content creation on the desk", and it will be particularly useful for business users wanting to create promotional videos and guides for their products on social media.

The StreamCam itself is a fairly conventional webcam, with full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. That's relatively low compared to the multi-megapixel cameras now available on many smartphones, but it's perfectly adequate for social media sites that will often be viewed on the smaller screens of mobile devices over 3G or 4G mobile connections. Logitech has also opted for a high-speed USB-C connection for the StreamCam, which allows it to capture 1080p video at 60 frames per second (fps), providing smooth motion and slow-motion effects for your videos.

Images: Logitech

The StreamCam includes a mounting bracket for attaching it to the top of a laptop screen or desktop display. This bracket allows the camera to be rotated for both landscape and portrait modes -- the latter being popular on FaceBook and Instagram -- and there's a tripod mount included for studio setups and the occasional trip outdoors.

The StreamCam is compatible with broadcasting software such as OBS and XSplit, and Logitech has recently acquired broadcasting developer StreamLabs, suggesting that it has further plans for the streaming market in the future. It has also updated its own Capture webcam software, including the release of a beta version for the Mac for the first time -- acknowledging Apple's strength in the design and content creation markets (not to mention style-conscious 'influencers').

Image: Logitech

Capture 2.0 has the ability to combine video from multiple StreamCams when shooting from different angles, as well as other audio and video sources too. This makes it possible to record a product video or demonstration and then overlay video from the StreamCam with a presenter providing additional advice and information. And, for presentations and tutorials, the app can also combine StreamCam 'talking head' footage with screen recordings from software such as Microsoft Office or Photoshop.

The Capture app provides a number of additional tools and effects as well, such as the ability to add text captions, filters and transitions. The app is also available as a free download, so it might be worth downloading to see if it meets your requirements before buying the StreamCam. And, of course, you can use video recorded on the StreamCam with any conventional video-editing software as well.

