Logitech's new device lets you use conference rooms with any video platform

Logitech on Tuesday rolled out the Logitech Swytch, a small cable that makes Logitech's conference room hardware kits -- such as Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms -- compatible with any videoconferencing service. Using a USB connection, the cable simply connects a user's laptop to the conference room hardware.

The Swytch USB connector offers native support for just about any external video conferencing platform, webinar or streaming software. It consolidates HDMI and USB into one cable to project a laptop screen onto the room's display at resolutions up to 4K and clear audio.

"Most room solutions are great and have made strides in becoming easier to use, but it's often difficult to join meetings with any video service you want," Scott Wharton, VP and GM of Logitech Video Collaboration, said in a statement. "For video to become ubiquitous, joining video calls with different platforms needs to become as easy as making a telephone call."

While many workers are currently using video conferencing to stay productive through shelter-in-place orders, employees will eventually head back to the office in hybrid remote work arrangements where video conferencing rooms could prove particularly valuable.

The Swytch works with laptops using USB 3.0 or higher with Type A or Type C and DisplayLink drivers. It's compatible with Logitech Sync, so IT admins can monitor and manage the device along with other meeting room devices like Logitech MeetUp, Rally, and Tap. The device will be available for purchase globally starting later this month starting at $999.

