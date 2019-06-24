Mac users can now test the iTunes-free MacOS Catalina

WWDC 2019: Everything Apple announced and what really matters to business TechRepublic's Karen Roby and Bill Detwiler break down the important news from Apple's 2019 WWDC, but more importantly, they discuss why certain applications are important to business users. Read more: https://zd.net/2Wb8mpN

Mac users who are curious about what it's like to live in an iTunes-free world can now sign up for the MacOS Catalina beta. The beta website isn't live yet, instead, it has Apple's typical placeholder stating "We'll be back soon." The beta should be live by the end of the day.

MacOS Catalina brings with it plenty of new features, some of which we'll have to wait to truly test until the official release later this fall after developers have had a chance to update their apps.

In the meantime, beta participants can test out the new Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV apps. Sidecar, a feature that extends your Mac's desktop to a nearby iPad should add to the productivity appeal of Macs and iPad alike. There are also new privacy features, with apps requiring permission to access files in areas like Documents and Desktop.

The full release of MacOS Catalina is expected this fall. Find a list of Macs that will run the latest OS here.

It's a good idea to create a backup of your Mac before installing the beta. If you decide it's too buggy for you, you'll need that backup to get your Mac setup again. Apple provides instructions on the public beta website.