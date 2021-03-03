MacTel ends Telstra contract with AU$34m Optus 5G mobile deal

Macquarie Telecom has signed a AU$34 million agreement to use Optus' 5G mobile network for its services, effectively putting an end to its current deal with Telstra.

The multi-year deal will see Macquarie Telecom offer 5G plans, Wi-Fi calling, and VoLTE plans using Optus' network to its customers.

According to Macquarie Telecom group executive Luke Clifton, the business-to-business telecommunications provider opted for Optus' network as it has been "enabling partnership in Australia's 5G development while others are 'actively inhibiting' it".

"We're backing a winner," he said.

"The fact is that 5G is here. It is fast becoming a necessity and complementary service to NBN for Australian businesses. This agreement will ensure we can continue to compete in a market that is still underserved and overcharged. These new mobile offerings will also enable the right tools, technologies and customer service to manage a mobile workforce."

The 5G services will be available to all customers, with existing customers to transition to the new service in the coming months, Macquarie Telecom said.

It added that the 5G enterprise services would be fully managed and supported by Macquarie Telecom's customer and engineering teams.

With the Optus agreement, Macquarie Telecom's current deal with Telstra will come to an end. Since 2016, Macquarie Telecom has been using Telstra's network to provide 4G mobile services.

Last week, Macquarie Telecom boasted it had delivered its 13th consecutive half of growth regarding its revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) during the first half of the 2021 financial year.

For the period to December 31, revenue increased 9% year-on-year from AU$132 million to nearly AU$144 million, while EBITDA jumped 15% from last year's AU$32 million to AU$36.4 million. The company's telecom business continues to be its main source of revenue, providing AU$69 million for the half, as it continues to help customers migrate services to the NBN network

