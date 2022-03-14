Make your content available in over 128 languages and dialects for only $37

StackCommerce

The internet has made the world ever smaller since its inception, but many new platforms have sprung to life in just the last decade or so. Between podcasts, webinars, and new forms of social media, you can now reach more people in a variety of mediums. And now you can offer your content in multiple languages to extend that reach even further with a lifetime subscription to TexTalky, which is on sale at the moment for only $37.

Cloud-based TexTalky is a natural human voice text-to-speech synthesizer powered by artificial intelligence. The platform is all online, so you don't have to install any apps to use it. You can even quickly share your files by exporting them in WAV, MP3 and OOG formats.

With multiple 5-star reviews, TexTalky is super easy to use. It only takes three simple steps to convert any script or text into very lifelike speech so you can add voiceovers that don't sound like robot voices to your content. You have a choice of more than 128 international languages, accents and dialects. You can also choose from over 745 types of male and female voices.

Best of all, you are free to use TexTalky for commercial content. Whether you create YouTube videos, podcasts, audiobooks, documentaries, online courses or any kind of marketing content, you can make it all available in exactly the voice and language you prefer.

When you first subscribe to TexTalky, you get a welcome bonus of 1,000,000 characters, which equals about 250,000 words. Once you've used your welcome characters, you'll continue to get 50,000 characters every month to produce narrations however you wish.

It's so much easier to grow your audience when you offer your content in multiple languages. And right now you can have that capability permanently for only $37 with a TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech: Lifetime Subscription.