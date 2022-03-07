Why you can trust ZDNet
Create and host unlimited online courses with no bandwidth restrictions for $100

It's hard to beat an online course platform that will allow you to have a lifetime of unlimited students, courses, bandwidth, and lots of useful features with no transaction or commission fees.

Finding a platform to host your online courses isn't easy. You're usually given the choice between easy-to-use, comprehensive services or affordable, trimmed-down solutions, but OnlineCourseHost makes hosting your courses both easy and affordable.

The best thing about OnlineCourseHost is that no marketplace intermediary grabs a percentage of your profits. In fact, with this particular offer, there are no monthly fees or even transaction fees. Instead, just a one-time payment will get you a platform for your courses that includes an astonishing number of features.

You may choose your URL and brand, either the platform's free one or a custom one. Then, add videos, quizzes and interactive assignments, digital downloads like PDFs and zip files, and complementary written lessons with images and text. And the courses are automatically optimized for both desktop and mobile.

OnlineCourseHost has no bandwidth, video hosting or content storage constraints, so you can offer your students unlimited paid and free courses. You can also have student discussions private and hidden courses. Plus, you get free Google Analytics and Search Console, Course Creator Academy access and help desk support.

The platform includes the tools necessary to promote your courses, such as coupons, bundles and subscriptions. You also have lead generation and integration with Facebook and email marketing providers like MailChimp and ConvertKit, and other third parties. You only need to complete one simple form to have a beautiful sales page for your courses up and running in just minutes. 

OnlineCourseHost: Lifetime Subscription

$99.99 at ZDNet Academy

Online payments are seamless. You can connect with your PayPal or Stripe account with just a single click and get instant payouts with no fees. Additionally, you can accept credit cards worldwide and even receive payment with hundreds of currency options.

You really couldn't ask for much more. As life and self-improvement coach Jaki Wasike-Sihanya shares, "Online Course platform is helping me to achieve my dream of selling online courses with more than just a platform. The community has been helpful to get me started and given me encouragement and useful practical advice."

Don't pass up this chance to have one platform for all your online course needs. Get an OnlineCourseHost: Lifetime Subscription today while it's on sale for only $99.99.

