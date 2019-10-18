Mark Hurd, former Oracle co-CEO, dies at 62

Oracle's former CEO Mark Hurd has died, according to multiple reports Friday. The executive took a leave of absence from the enterprise software company in September due to unspecified health reasons, leaving the company in the hands of his then co-CEO Safra Catz, as well as co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison.

Hurd, 62, had served as Oracle's co-CEO since 2014.

He came to Oracle from HP, where he served as CEO and president from 2006 to 2010. He brought stability to HP after the Carly Fiorina era and the company typically beat its quarterly benchmarks.

However, Hurd was known for cost cutting and scrimping on research and development. In August 2010, Hurd resigned as CEO after an investigation into violating HP's code of conduct after claims from contractor Jodie Fisher. The investigation found that Hurd didn't violate HP's sexual harassment policy but submit inaccurate expense reports.

Prior to coming to HP, Hurd was CEO at NCR for two years, but held numerous executive roles at the company.

This story is developing...

ZDNet Editor in Chief Larry Dignan contributed to this report.