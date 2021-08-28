Master Arduino and Raspberry Pi with this $40 course bundle

StackCommerce

Whether you are ready to start traveling now that the world is opening up again, or you'd just like to splurge on some new gaming accessories, switching to a new career in the highly-paid tech industry would be a good move toward making those things more affordable. The Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle can put you well on your way to a coding and programming career with 59 hours of courses covering Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ROS1, and ROS2.

Complete novices should start with "Arduino Complete Course 2021 with 30+ Projects & Robots" or "Arduino Simulation & Block Coding", which will show you how to work with various Arduino boards without having to buy and how to use simulations.

Once you have at least a little Arduino experience, "Arduino OOP (Object Oriented Programming)" features a step-by-step project, and "Arduino for Beginners: Complete Course" is a crowd favorite, rated 4.7 out of 5 stars. Instructor Edouard Renard, a software engineer who built an entire robotic arm from scratch using Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ROS, and Ubuntu is almost certainly largely responsible for that rating. He uses his own experience to save students time and help them advance more quickly.

However, anyone with at least basic experience in electronics can dive right into several other courses. "Make Arduino Board at Home: Step-by-Step Guide" might be a good place to begin, since having your own board can very likely make some of the other classes easier. Raspberry Pi enthusiasts will appreciate "Connect & Interface Raspberry Pi with Arduino", which teaches you how to do exactly what the title says, including both hardware and software, as well as explain why this is so useful.

The bundle has multiple courses that show you how to make things, such as radar, a power supply shield, and even a piano! You will find them all in the "Arduino Radar: Step-by-Step", "DIY Arduino Power Supply Shield Using EasyEDA", "Make Your Own Arduino Shield", and "Arduino Based Piano". You can even learn how to use your smartphone to control your world with the "Arduino Bluetooth" class.

ROS1 developers can advance with "ROS2 for Beginners" and "Learn ROS2 as a ROS1 Developer & Migrate Your ROS Projects".

Don't miss this chance to get the training you need for a new career in coding and programming. Grab The Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle while it's available for only $39.99.