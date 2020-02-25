McAfee acquires Light Point Security team to bring browser isolation tech to MVISION UCE

Why CEOs are deleting their social media accounts to boost cybersecurity Danny Palmer tells Karen Roby that almost half of CEOs say they've deleted social media or stopped using digital assistants in an effort to protect themselves from hackers. Read more: https://zd.net/3b9UeFR

McAfee has acquired Light Point Security to bring remote browser isolation capabilities to the MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) security solution.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010 by former US National Security Agency (NAS) employees CEO Zuly Gonzalez and CTO Beau Adkins, the Washington DC-based company's Web Full Isolation Platform is used to protect customers from remote browser attacks by moving executable code -- which may include malware -- into one-time remote virtual environments outside of corporate networks.

On Monday, McAfee said that once the deal closes, the Light Point Security team will join McAfee and its technology will be integrated into MVISION UCE, including the McAfee Secure Web Gateway, McAfee Data Loss Prevention and MVISION Cloud (CASB) software solutions.

The cybersecurity firm says the browser isolation improvements will "enable a complete and simplified implementation of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture." In turn, McAfee, says, "this will allow customers to apply a consistent threat protection policy across their network and SaaS applications, such as Office365 and other collaboration applications."

"We are constantly working to find ways to help our customers safely adopt the cloud so they enjoy increased productivity without experiencing heightened concerns about cyberattacks," says Ash Kulkarni, EVP and CPO of McAfee's Enterprise Business Group. "Adding Light Point Security's capabilities into our products will create solutions that enable our customers to mitigate web-based threats without impacting user experience."

Earlier this month, HPE purchased Scytale, a startup specializing in zero-trust networking and cloud-native security. Through the purchase, the tech giant has snagged a pool of engineers -- many of which originally coming from well-known enterprise companies including AWS, Google, Okta, and Splunk -- that will be working on HPE's cloud solutions.

