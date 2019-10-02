McAfee adds new threat intelligence products to enterprise security suite

McAfee is rolling out new updates to its enterprise security suite that aim to help security professionals stop threats across devices, networks and the cloud. The cybersecurity company said the new features are meant to give businesses the tools to manage an influx in data and connected devices.

Key updates include McAfee MVision Insights, an analytics-based threat intelligence product designed to help organizations pinpoint the most severe threats and respond to them quickly. With tailored threat intelligence, automatic threat assessment, McAfee said the tool will help businesses do more with limited security resources.

McAfee also announced Unified Cloud Edge, an initiative to address cloud security concerns by combining its MVision Cloud, Web Gateway, and Data Loss Prevention offerings via the MVision ePolicy Orchestrator platform.

Meanwhile, McAfee said new features across its MVision portfolio are designed to help businesses adopt cloud applications without sacrificing security.

"We are on a mission to deliver comprehensive data and threat defense across our customers' device to cloud expanse and to give them the capabilities they need to act in a decisive and timely manner to mitigate risk," said Rajiv Gupta, SVP and GM of cloud security for McAfee. "We see a future where enterprise security is simpler, smarter and simultaneously broader than anything that's ever come before, and with McAfee MVISION we are delivering on that vision."

Since its split from Intel in early 2017, McAfee has pivoted to cloud services and worked to build out its platform. Intel bought McAfee in 2011 and rebranded as Intel Security in 2014. A year later, Intel Security adjusted its strategy to refocus the business on endpoint and cloud as security control points, as well as actionable threat intelligence, analytics, and orchestration.

Lately, it's been suggested that McAfee is plotting a return to the public market after meeting with banks and representatives of financial institutions. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, an IPO could raise at least $1 billion for the company and could value McAfee at over $5 billion.

