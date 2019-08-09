McAfee buys container security startup NanoSec

Cybersecurity firm McAfee said on Friday that it's buying NanoSec, makers of application security software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NanoSec is focused on the container approach to application security, which McAfee intends to use to bolster its MVISION Cloud and MVISION Server Protection products.

Specifically, McAfee said NanoSec's security capabilities will be applied to applications and workloads deployed in containers and Kubernetes environments, giving customers app-level segmentation for detecting and preventing threats.

"NanoSec's technology is a natural extension for McAfee MVISION Cloud, enhancing our current CASB and CWPP products, and adding to our 'Shift-Left' capabilities to deliver on the DevSecOps best practice to improve governance and security," said Rajiv Gupta, SVP and GM of McAfee's cloud security business unit.

Since its split from Intel in early 2017, McAfee has pivoted to cloud services and worked to build out its platform, with acquisitions proving to be a key part of that strategy. McAfee made its first acquisition as a private company when it scooped up Skyhigh Networks to bolster its new cloud business unit.

The cybersecurity firm then bought TunnelBear, makers of a public virtual private network service, in March 2018. With that purchase, McAfee was eying the startup's "hardened network" as a means to strengthen its consumer-focused Safe Connect product.

McAfee was bought by Intel in 2011 and rebranded as Intel Security in 2014. A year later, Intel Security adjusted its strategy to refocus the business on endpoint and cloud as security control points, as well as actionable threat intelligence, analytics, and orchestration.

Lately it's been suggested that McAfee is plotting a return to the public market after meeting with banks and representatives of financial institutions. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, an IPO could raise at least $1 billion for the company and could value McAfee at over $5 billion.

