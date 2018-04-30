Media survey: Facebook and AI technologies have largest impact on media jobs

Video: Facebook using AI to roll out face-saving feature

Technologies such as Facebook's news selection algorithms have had the largest impact on journalist's jobs, while artificial intelligence is expected to help improve the work of reporters. according to a recent media survey of 1,335 journalists in six countries from online marketing company Cision.

But the widespread distribution of fake news through online platforms has created mistrust in their stories, said 71 percent of journalists surveyed. However, the good news is that 21 percent said it had helped appreciation of good journalism, and 9 percent said trusted media brands had been boosted in popularity.

About one-third said that changes in Facebook's news selection algorithm were impacting jobs. Facebook has limited the number of shared news articles this year, because it cannot detect and stop fake news.

Technologies that are likely to help journalists are cheaper video equipment and tools such as drones, cited by 26 percent surveyed; and 33 percent said a combination of AI and machine learning will help analyze reader trends and automate some production tasks.

In the US, only 21 percent of journalists trust a company's website; 4 percent trust the company blog or social media; 29 percent trust a company spokesperson; and less than half (42 percent) trust a company press release. The trust levels vary by a little according to country (see above).