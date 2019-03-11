Microsoft adds new Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 configurations for business users

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is adding two new Intel Core i5 models with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage to its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop line-ups. These new models are part of Microsoft's Surface for Business program, meaning they are for commercial and education customers only.



The new 16 GB/Core i5 models of Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 are will be available in the U.S. and Canada this month, according to Microsoft's March 11 blog post. Microsoft "will evaluate opportunities to expand this configuration more broadly in the future," the blog post says.



Microsoft is targeting these new configurations at "commercial customers wanting to outfit mainstream productivity employees," the post says. Microsoft didn't disclose pricing for the coming new models.



Microsoft also is authorizing commercial partners to sell "select" configurations of Surface Pro 6 for Business and Surface Laptop 2 for Business in 11 additional European markets starting on May 1, 2019. The newly added markets are Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia. The supported models will include an International English keyboard (Surface Pro Type cover is sold separately) and include local languages in the OS image.