Microsoft and Cohesity are joining forces to fend off ransomware and other cyber threats

Microsoft is not new to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to optimize cybersecurity services. The tech giant is now expanding its relationship with Cohesity to further protect businesses from cybersecurity and ransomware threats for both Microsoft and Cohesity customers.

On Tuesday, Cohesity, a data management as a service provider, announced a collaboration with Microsoft that includes new services on both platforms.

"Cohesity is integrating with Microsoft's broad platforms across security, cloud, and AI -- all in order to help joint customers secure and protect their data against escalating cyberattacks," said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president of Cohesity.

With the integration of Microsoft's cloud and AI services, Cohesity will be able to offer data management services that are more intelligent, reliable, and secure for business users.

For example, one of the biggest highlights of the announcement is Cohesity's new AI-ready data structure which leverages OpenAI's technology to offer generative AI solutions that facilitate detecting and classifying threats.

The company did not disclose much detail about the AI integration but did welcome the public to join Microsoft's live broadcast on April 11 at 10:00 a.m. PDT to learn more about the specifics, including a live AI demo.

Cohesity is integrating Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft's cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution, to its DataProtect backup and recovery solution. The combination of both will give users access to both incident reporting and ransomware alerts, according to the release.

In addition, Cohesity's seamless integration to Microsoft's Azure Active Directory -- a standard identity platform -- will allow users to safely access and manage Cohesity products such as Cohesity Data Cloud and Cohesity Cloud Services.

"This expanded collaboration will make it simple for thousands of Microsoft customers and ecosystem partners to access Cohesity's award-winning platform, including its differentiated benefits of scalability, simplicity, and security, in hybrid-cloud or multicloud scenarios," said Poonen.

Cohesity also partnered with BigID, a data management company, to bring actionable data intelligence for data discovery, privacy, security, and governance across users' Microsoft environment, according to the release. BigID worked with Microsoft Purview to build a mutually beneficial integration that both companys' customers can take advantage of.

Microsoft is also integrating Cohesity's services to elevate its platforms.

Cohesity's cloud services are available on Azure now, including live demos and product previews of Cohesity FortKnox -- the company's SaaS cyber vaulting service.

Lastly, Data Protect also now supports Microsoft 365, which allows customers to back up their Microsoft 365 data to a data plane hosted on Azure.