Microsoft announces its fall Surface event for September 22

After Microsoft announced yesterday that Windows 11 would be generally available starting October 5, company watchers started speculating when the company would unveil its fall wave of Surface devices. We got the answer today: September 22.



Microsoft has slated its annual fall "Microsoft event" for Wednesday September 22 at 11 a.m. ET. There are no big hints in the invitation emailed to press and analysts as to what's going to be unveiled -- beyond saying there will be talk about "devices and Windows 11." But speculation up until this point has included everything from the Android-based Surface Duo 2, to a new Surface Pro 8 and new Surface Go 3 laptop. Some also are holding out hope for a new Surface Book.



I'm curious which of these Microsoft will be able to ship this year, given the company's warnings of continuing chip and component shortages. But I guess announcements and ship dates don't always have to line up.

The virtual September 22 will be webcast and open to all.