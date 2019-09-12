Microsoft Authenticator on Android gets cloud backup and recovery

Microsoft has made available to Android users the ability to do cloud backup and recovery for the Microsoft Authenticator app. Using this feature, Android users can more easily transfer their credentials to new devices when needed.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Authenticator is an app designed to help users sign into their accounts using two-factor authentication. It can enable passwordless sign-in; respond to a prompt for authentication after signing-in with username/password; or act as a code generator for any other accounts supporting authenticator apps.



Microsoft has been rolling this feature out gradually over the past few weeks. As of today, September 12, "it's now 100% available for version 6.6.0+," Microsoft's blog post says. Credentials will remain updated even when users add, delete or edit accounts, officials said.



To turn on cloud backup, Authenticator users can go to settings and then, under "Backup," set the cloud backup toggle to on. To recover account credentials on a new device, users can select "Begin Recovery" as an account option to be able to sign in using the same Microsoft account as was on their previous devices.

Microsoft Authenticator is available for iOS and Android devices. On iOS, users must have an iCloud account for the storage location. Both Android and iOS users need a personal Microsoft account to act as their recovery accounts. Only users' personal and third-party account credentials are stored by Authenticator, meaning username and account verification code that's required to prove identity. No other account information is stored, Microsoft officials say.