Microsoft begins rolling out Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Microsoft is ready to roll out the next feature update for Windows 10. The release -- codenamed "Redstone 5," and officially christened the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (and/or 1809) -- will start rolling out today, October 2. The company will make the October 2018 Update more broadly available on October 9, which is Patch Tuesday.

Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Modern Life and Devices Yusuf Mehdi announced the rollout date on October 2 during the company's Fall Surface event in New York City.

Starting today, Windows 10 Insider testers and any other Windows 10 users who are in a hurry for the Windows 10 October Update, can proactively grab the final bits by checking for updates. The final bits are believed to be Build 17763.1. (This is similar to the way that Microsoft rolled out the April 2018 Update, by the way.)

At Ignite last week, Microsoft officials confirmed that Windows Server 2019 will be available in October. Officials didn't say exactly when, but said they would publish a blog post to let customers know when they can download it through Azure Marketplace and/or the Volume Licensing Service Center. And in case you missed Microsoft's confirmation of this fact, Windows Server 2019 Essentials will be part of the available line-up.

New features that are part of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update include a revamped search experience; battery details for Bluetooth devices; text size adjustment; the new Snip & Sketch tool; the new cloud clipboard and more.

