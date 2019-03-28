Microsoft expands its patent protection program to include Azure-powered IoT devices

× msiotpatents.jpg

Microsoft is expanding its Azure IP Advantage patent-protection program to cover IoT devices connected to Azure. The company also is adding more patents to the bunch it already provides to LOT Network members so that they get the ability to acquire Microsoft patents for free.



Microsoft announced its new patent-program extensions, as well as a number of other IoT-focused product updates on March 28, a week ahead of the Hanover Messe industrial manufacturing show in Germany.



Microsoft originally took the wraps off Azure IP Advantage in February 2017. At that time, Microsoft officials said they would make 10,000 Microsoft patents available to Azure customers to help them defend themselves against "baseless patent lawsuits." All Azure customers are automatically covered by Azure IP Advantage.



Today, Microsoft execs said that Azure IP Advantage also will now cover all Azure customers with IoT devices connected to Azure; devices powered by its Azure Sphere microcontroller solution; and Windows IoT.



In October 2018, Microsoft joined the LOT Network as another step intended to try to help fight patent trolls. The LOT Network is a nonprofit community working to fight trolls. The group has nearly 300 members, covering approximately 1.35 million patents, Microsoft officials said.



LOT Members are free to cross-license, assert, sell or do nothing with their patents. But if any member of the LOT Network sells a patent to a troll, all LOT members automatically get a free license to that patent. Microsoft officials said today they would be adding 500 more patents to the pool they've already provided to LOT members.



Microsoft execs also announced today that Azure Sentinel, its new security information and event management (SIEM) service also now covers IoT devices. And Azure IoT Hub now integrates with Azure Security Center directly.