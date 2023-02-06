Microsoft expected to share more ChatGPT integrations on Tuesday

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Microsoft is holding an event at its Redmond, Wash. headquarters on Tuesday, during which the tech giant is expected to reveal its latest innovations using the ChatGPT chatbot.

The most anticipated news revolves around how Microsoft may be using ChatGPT to enhance the Bing search engine.

Last week, Bing users noticed that the regular search bar was replaced with a box and a prompt, "Ask me anything."

The updated version of Bing, which was up only temporarily, reportedly delivered standard search results, as well as a tab to start a natural-language conversation.

Microsoft is expected to share more details about this and other ChatGPT use cases, given the fast rise of the AI-powered chatbot and its potential to transform internet-based queries. Just this week, Google announced its own experimental AI chat service designed to compete with ChatGPT, called Bard.

Last month, Microsoft confirmed a major investment in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. This comes on top of a $1 billion investment in OpenAI in 2019. As part of that deal, OpenAI agreed to build its AI models on Microsoft Azure.

Then last month, Microsoft also announced the general availability of its Azure OpenAI Service, allowing more businesses to use OpenAI's Azure-hosted and trained large language models (LLMs), such as GPT-3.5 -- the LLM behind ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Power BI is using GPT-3 to generate formulae and expressions.