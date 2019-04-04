Microsoft explains 'weird' Windows 10 'Thsi test notification' that freaked out users

Windows Update problems: What went wrong? Microsoft says Windows Update DNS outage is fixed and things should return to normal for all customers soon.

Microsoft says a "configuration error" in the Windows 10 News app was the cause of users seeing nonsensical notifications that made some of them think their machines had been infected with malware.

Something went wrong last Friday at the Microsoft unit that oversees the Windows 10 News app.

Windows 10 users on Reddit started to report seeing "weird" notifications from the Microsoft News app titled 'My Movies', accompanied by the message: "This is a test notification".

It was then followed by the dodgy-looking "Thsi test notification". Some users also received a third notification, simply stating "Test Notification".

The notifications confused users who couldn't tell whether it was just a mystery bug or a malware infection, prompting some to consider wiping their machines.

A user on Microsoft's answers forums was not impressed with Microsoft, demanding answers about how the messages could appear in the app when their Norton Security and Malwarebytes anti-malware systems had not detected any malware.

"I do not subscribe to ANYTHING called "My Movies." I have ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA how this GARBAGE ended up in my Microsoft News Notification area (in the little Notifications area on the right side of the Taskbar)," wrote saganized.

"Would you please explain how this happened? If ANYONE should know, YOU should; it's YOUR OPERATING SYSTEM. Has the Microsoft News Notifications feed been HACKED???? Are there any others who have seen this behavior in their Notifications area?"

On Reddit, some users saw the humorous side of what Microsoft has now confirmed was just a configuration error on its side.

"I bet there's some tech at Microsoft right now who will never live 'thsi' down," wrote Reddit user talsincom.

"Someone had a bit to drink on the job lol," replied bobsagefullhouse.

Microsoft support staff yesterday explained the situation in posts on Reddit and its own answers forum, this time without a single spelling error.

"Due to a configuration error in the Windows 10 News app notifications (English edition), some customers reported seeing test notifications," wrote the Microsoft staffer.

"This issue was resolved on March 29 via a configuration update for existing versions. We have also released a new version of the app that addresses the issue. The notification does not affect the application or use, and this issue should now be resolved."

