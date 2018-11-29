Microsoft gets new Office icons: Meh at best

Microsoft is getting new Office icons for a new generation of users and the design is supposed to highlight collaboration and real time. These icons are fluid, seamless and way over thought in a way that designers can only do.

In a word, Microsoft's Office icons are meh. In two words, New Coke. In three words, give me a break. And should we go to four words it's something like: Well, they kinda suck.

Now I know that Microsoft Design put a lot of work into these icons. Who knows how many consultants, brand managers, armchair designers and real designers were involved with these icons. The last update to the Microsoft Office icons were in 2013.

I didn't notice the change in 2013 and if Microsoft Office really had great icons they'd just kind of evolve and I wouldn't notice them now. Think how the Pepsi logo has evolved over time.

Instead, these new Office icons simply try too hard. Microsoft initially announced the new look in June.

These icons allegedly pay homage to the Office heritage and usher in the future. The reality is that the color scheme sticks, but the icons look a bit 1980s with a dose of 3D.

There is a bright side. These icons look like they'd make far better building blocks. Perhaps Microsoft is getting into the toy business.