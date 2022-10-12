Microsoft: iCloud Photos, Apple TV and Apple Music are coming to Windows 11

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft seemingly has come to some kind of partnership agreement with Apple and is bringing support for iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos app. Microsoft also announced on October 12 that the Apple Music and Apple TV apps available in the Microsoft Store at some point in 2023.

"Excited on our partnership with Apple to bring great experiences for iPhone users to Windows and Xbox - with iCloud integration in Photos app, Apple Music & Apple TV coming to the Microsoft Store!" tweeted Mik Chernomordikov, Group Program Manager for Worldwide Partner and Developer Ecosystem on Windows., during the streamed Microsoft event.



A lot of the devices and services Microsoft showed off during its Fall Surface event on October 12 already had leaked. There were some new Surface devices, new peripherals and a preview of the company's new graphic-design tool called Microsoft Designer. But a couple interesting Apple partnership pieces had not gone public before today.



Microsoft officials said they are beginning to roll out an update to the Windows 11 Photos app today to Windows Insider testers in the Dev channel. This update (2022.31100.9001.0) will allow testers to add and access iCloud photos directly from within the Microsoft Photos app.



To test this, Insiders need to sign into the iCloud for Windows app on their PCs and select Photos. Their iCloud photos will appear alongside photos from other sources in the "All Photos" gallery view, as well as on a dedicated page accessible from the side navigation pane.



During today's Surface event, officials also said that Apple Music is available already on Xbox but that the app will be coming at some point next year to the Microsoft Store, as well, so that it works on PCs. They also said the Apple TV app would be coming to the Store in 2023 but offered no additional details or timing beyond that.



Microsoft didn't have anything to say about iMessage support coming to Windows 11. Microsoft's Phone Link service, designed to allow Android phone and iPhone users to connect more seamlessly with their Windows PCs, has very limited iOS support (thanks to Apple's walled garden approach, most agree). Microsoft also didn't provide an update on when, how and if it will support Windows 11 running on Apple silicon Macs -- something many users have been hoping to hear.