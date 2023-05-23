Microsoft just supercharged ChatGPT with Bing's AI-powered search

SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

ChatGPT has proven to be an incredible AI tool capable of assisting with tasks as simple as putting together a to-do list or as complicated as starting up your own business. However, its lack of knowledge about current events has been its one major downside -- until now.

At Microsoft Build 2023, Microsoft announced that it is bringing the new Bing to ChatGPT as the default search experience.

This means that now ChatGPT is no longer limited to its knowledge prior to 2021 that it was trained on. Rather, ChatGPT will be able to answer any questions you have by indexing the entirety of the internet, like Bing Chat does.

"ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide timelier and more up-to-date answers with access from the web," said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft CVP & Consumer CMO.

This partnership will also help solve the second major issue with ChatGPT -- the lack of citations. Now users will be able to see where the answers ChatGPT provides are coming from, allowing users to learn more from those answers.

Starting on Tuesday, the feature will roll out to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

If you are not a subscriber, no worries, all users will soon have access to the feature for free simply by enabling a plugin that will bring Bing to ChatGPT.