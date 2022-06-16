Microsoft launches Defender for Individuals for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is making generally available today, June 16, another member of its growing family of "Defender" branded products. The newest member, christened "Microsoft Defender for Individuals," is meant to help secure families of devices, not just Windows PCs.



Microsoft has been testing Defender for Individuals for several months under the Microsoft Defender brand. Defender for Individuals, codenamed "Gibraltar," is meant to provide consumers with a centralized dashboard for managing and monitoring their online security status across PCs, Macs, and iOS and Android mobile devices.



If users have other antivirus products from third parties like Norton or McAfee, they will be able to see the status of these protected devices via the dashboard. Microsoft says users will get instant security alerts, resolution suggestions, and security tips designed to help them better secure their devices.



Microsoft is including Defender for Individuals for no additional charge to Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscribers. Existing subscribers can download the app and sign-in with their personal Microsoft accounts. Those who are not Family or Personal subscribers cannot purchase this Defender for Individuals, officials said, but there is a free 30-day trial for the product.



Microsoft is inviting some users into a beta program for the product to provide feedback on upcoming features, such as identity-theft protection and secure online connections.



