Microsoft makes Windows Defender anti-phishing plugin available for Chrome

Microsoft has made available in the Chrome Web Store as of today, April 18, a free plugin version of its Windows Defender anti-phishing product.

The plugin seemingly doesn't disable Chrome's own built-in security protection, but is meant to supplement it, I guess. (There's no Microsoft information beyond what's in the store, that I can find.)

On its browserprotection.microsoft.com site, officials say:

"The Windows Defender Browser Protection extension for Google Chrome allows you to add an additional layer of protection when browsing online, powered by the same trusted intelligence found in Microsoft Edge. The extension alerts you about known malicious links, and gives you a clear path back to safety."

The Defender plugin is for use by Windows users running the Chrome browser, not by those using Chrome OS. It will provide protection against a set of known malicious links.