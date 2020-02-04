Microsoft outlines its updated Dynamics 365 Human Resources roadmap

Credit: Microsoft

As officials said they'd do back in December, Microsoft is revamping its Dynamics 65 Human Resources portfolio. It is retiring and rebranding a couple of the existing Dynamics 365 HR products, as well as providing dates as to when it will be adding new HR capabilities to its offerings between now and the fall of 2020.



On February 4, Microsoft officials provided an overview of some of the new HR features that are in preview as of today (and beyond) that are considered part of its Dynamics 365 Wave 1 2020 Release. Among those features: Enhanced plan configuration; more flexible and configurable administration; more eligibility setup options; and the ability to establish flex credit programs.



The more extensive updated roadmap (available on the Microsoft Docs site) also lists the ability to access and maintain HR data in the Common Data Service as a new feature which could be generally available by September 2020.



In December, Microsoft officials said the company had decided to drop its Dynamics 365 Talent Attract and Talent Onboard apps on February 1, 2022. Microsoft has been advising customers to move to LinkedIn Talent Hub instead. At the same time, officials said the company would be repackaging some of its "core" human resources capabilities in Dynamics 365 Talent and releasing it as Dynamics 365 Human Resources as of early February 2020. Officials said some of the new Dynamics 365 HR capabilities that it is rolling out this year are based on rights to solutions from FourVision and Elevate HR which Microsoft acquired last year.

Microsoft made Dynamics 365 Talent, its first human-capital-management (HCM) offering, available in July 2017. At that time, it included integration with LinkedIn Recruiter.



Microsoft offers two Dynamics 365 packages: A $4 per user per month self-service option; and a $120 per user per month for the "full" set of HR applications.

Microsoft provided a look at other Wave 1 2020 updates coming to the rest of its Dynamics 365 line-up on January 27.