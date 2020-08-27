Microsoft postpones Windows 10 1803 end of support date for some users

Microsoft is pushing back the end of support date for Windows 10 version 1803 for certain classes of users. Its original end of support date was slated for November 10,2020. The new end date is now May 11, 2021.



End of support means no more security updates. The editions which are getting the reprieve until 2021 are Windows 10 1803 for Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise, Microsoft officials said on August 26 via a blog post. Windows 10 1803 end of support for Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstation Editions already happened as of November 12, 2019.



The reason for the revision of the end of support date is user feedback indicating businesses needed more continuity and time in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, officials said.



Microsoft plans to provide security updates for Windows 10 1803 for Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise through Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services and the Microsoft Update Catalog.



In March, Microsoft announced it would extend the end-of-support cut-off-date for Windows 10 1709 for certain customers due to the pandemic. The original Windows 10 1709 end-of-support date was scheduled for April 14, 2020; Microsoft extended it to October 13, 2020 for Enterprise, Education and IoT customers.



The follow-on to 1803, Windows 10 1809, is scheduled to exit support for Enterprise and Education users on May 11, 2021, the same date for 1803 for Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise users. As of right now, Microsoft has not extended support for Windows 10 1903, all editions of which are slated to get no more security updates after December 8, 2020.