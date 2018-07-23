Microsoft previews what's coming in Dynamics 365 this October

Microsoft is making available today 238 pages of release notes for its upcoming October 2018 releases of its Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM applications.

Microsoft execs said last month that the company is moving toward a twice-annual update schedule for its Dynamics 365 Online apps -- in April and October, which are around the same time that it currently delivers the twice-yearly Office 365 ProPlus and Windows 10 feature updates. The Fall updates to Dynamics 365 will roll out between October 2018 and March 2019, officials said.

Officials recently disclosed that Microsoft planned to make these notes available during the company's Business Applications Summit in Seattle, which kicks off today, July 23.

The coming October update includes more than a hundred incremental updates to the core Dynamics Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Portals, Omni-channel Engagement Hub, Field Service,Project Service, Social Engagement, Finance and Operations, Talent, Retail, and Business Central products and services.

The new Dynamics 365 AI for Sales app, which Microsoft officials demonstrated during this morning's keynote, is meant to help sales teams use technologies, such as call sentiment analysis and warnings about deals being at risk, to take proactive actions. This app will be in public preview as of October 2018.

The company is continuing to work to more tightly integrate Dynamics 365 with Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, LinkedIn, Microsoft Stream video platform, Azure, Azure IoT Central, Outlook and more.

Integration between Dynamics 365 Sales with Teams, LinkedIn InMail relationship analytics and predictive lead scoring will be in public preview as of October. A preview of integration between Microsoft Teams and Dynamics 365 for Sales will be available this October, as will deeper integration between LinkedIn and Dynamics 365 for Marketing, as well as between Skype and Microsoft Stream and Dynamics 365 for Talent.

Microsoft also is continuing to emphasize the applicability of its HoloLens augmented reality goggles with the company's business applications. Officials are making available as part of the October 2018 update integration with Remote Assist, Microsoft's new hands-free video calling, and Microsoft Layout, which allows space planners to design their spaces.

The company also is continuing to advance its updated Common Data Service, which is part of its "Power Platform," with the October 2018 release.