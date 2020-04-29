Microsoft Q3 strong as remote work propels Teams, Office 365, Azure

Working from home: The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work faster than prognosticators dared imagine. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world of work? Read More

Microsoft crushed expectations for its third quarter as the company saw strong demand among its cloud services. Commercial cloud revenue was $13.3 billion, up 39% from a year ago.

The company reported third quarter net income of $10.8 billion, or $1.40 a share, on revenue of $35 billion, up 15%.

Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to report third quarter earnings of $1.26 a share on revenue of $33.66 billion.

CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft saw strong demand since the company is enabling of remote work, learning and cloud infrastructure. He said that Microsoft has "seen two years' worth of digital transformation in two months."

Simply put, Microsoft saw minimal impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company did note that the full effects "may not be fully reflected in the financial results until future periods."

The demand picture for Microsoft was strong across product lines such as Teams, Azure and Windows Virtual Desktop. Windows revenue and Surface sales also did well. All those products enable remote work. Microsoft did note that it saw a slowdown in SMB licensing and LinkedIn advertising in the last few weeks of the quarter.

By product line and division for the third quarter:

Azure revenue was up 59% to help the Intelligent Cloud unit deliver revenue of $12.3 billion, up 27%.

Dynamics revenue was up 17% top help propel the Product and Business Processes unit to sales of $11.7 billion, up 15% from a year ago.

Office 365 commercial revenue growth was 25%.

More Personal Computing had revenue of $11 billion, up 35 from a year ago. Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue fared best.

Microsoft said Surface revenue was up 1% due to strong demand, but offset by supply chain constraints in China.

Search advertising was up 1%, but saw reduced spending by industries impacted by COVID-19.



