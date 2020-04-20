Microsoft readies new Surface products for virtual spring launches

Microsoft is expected to stick with its plans to roll out new Surface hardware this spring. Unsurprisingly, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the launches are going to be virtual and possibly will happen in at least two waves, I'm hearing.
Before the coronavirus hit, Microsoft had been expected to roll out its second Surface Go tablet, the Surface Book 3 laptop, and the delayed Surface Earbuds this spring. (Some also had predicted the arrival of a new, second-generation Surface Dock.)
Based on various tips and leaks, it sounds like all these items are still on the docket. Some of them recently appeared in retailer listings. I'm hearing from my contacts the Surface Go 2 is possibly on tap for a May 2020 launch and the Surface Book 3 for June. (Actual shipping dates may lag the announcement dates by a number of weeks.)
Recently, the Surface Go 2 cleared the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval channels. As rumored last year, an Intel Core m3 model of Surface Go 2 is looking increasingly likely, though another Pentium Gold version seems to be part of the line-up, too.
A new report by Windows Central claimed the Surface Go 2 will sport a screen that's slightly (0.5 inches) larger than the original Surface Go. The new 10.5-inch Surface Go 2 -- which will still use the same size Type cover as the original Surface Go -- will enable Microsoft to reduce to some degree the size of the bezels, WinCentral said. An LTE option also is looking likely. Like the original Surface Go, the Surface Go 2 is expected to ship with Windows 10 Home in S Mode (which will be updatable to regular Windows 10).
The alleged Surface Dock 2 made a brief appearance on the Shopmat.be site, as noted by German blog DrWindows. The original Surface Dock is now five years old, so it seems high time for a new model -- hopefully with more than one USB-C port. A variety of configurations for 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Book 3s also recently appeared in retailer ads.
