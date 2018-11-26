Microsoft releases first Windows Server 19H1 test build

Even though Microsoft officials said there would be no new Windows Insider test builds last week, the company did release one: Its first Windows Server 19H1 test build. There aren't a lot of details about exactly what's new in Server build No. 18282, however.

I found out about the first new Server build thanks to a post on Neowin.net. Microsoft released the Server 18282 build on November 20. This is the first new Server Insider test build since the company re-released Windows Server 2019/1809 on November 13. Microsoft released the Windows 10 19H1 client Insider build 18282 on November 14.

I've asked Microsoft officials for a list of what's new in Server build 18282, but no word back so far. (Anyone who has downloaded this build and has any feature info to share, let us know.)

There is a brief blog post from Microsoft about Windows Server vNext preview build 18282 on the Microsoft Tech Community site, but it doesn't say a lot. The post confirms that this is the first Insider build of the next Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) release. This build will expire December 14, 2018. Because there are no activation keys yet available for this preview release for Server Core, Microsoft is allowing testers to skip activation during set-up for now.

Windows Server 19H1, codenamed "Titanium," should begin rolling out to mainstream users around April 2019, if Microsoft sticks to its current Windows-as-a-service schedule. If it does, it likely will be christened Windows Server 1903, based on Microsoft's current naming conventions.