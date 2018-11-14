Microsoft's new Windows 10 19H1 test build adds new light theme, more updating and printing options

Not everyone is a Windows dark-theme fan. (Hard to believe, I know.) For those who prefer to go to the light, Microsoft is introducing a new Windows Light theme -- plus a number of additional settings tweaks in its latest Windows 10 19H1 test build.

Credit: Microsoft

That Windows 10 test build, No. 18282, which Microsoft is rolling out to Fast Ring Insiders on November 14, adds a new light theme which turns all system UI elements light. This includes the taskbar, Start menu, Action Center, tough keyboard and more. As part of this new light theme, Microsoft is adding a new default wallpaper highlighting Windows Light. (See image of that wallpaper embedded in this post, above.)

Today's test build includes a fix for an issue which resulted in some users not being able to set Win32 program defaults for certain app and file type combinations using the Open with... command or via Settings > Apps > Default apps.

Microsoft is making the Pause Updates feature easier to find by making that option more visible directly on the Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update page. Pause can be enabled for a pre-defined number of days or until the specific day. Microsoft also is allowing users with shifting schedules to have their Active Hours setting -- which dictates when a device should not be rebooted -- to automatically adjust based on a device's activity. (Users need to turn this setting on manually.)

Microsoft is adding some new printing options with Build 18282 and is adding icons to help users find the ones they need. Today's test build also adds the requested window snip option to its Snip & Sketch feature. (Microsoft initially is enabling this window snip for 50 percent of Insiders to ensure a smooth rollout, the blog post says.)

For a full list of other changes and fixes, plus known issues, check out Microsoft's blog post about 18282.

Windows 10 19H1 is the feature update for Windows 10 which should begin rolling out to mainstream users around April 2019.

Speaking of feature updates, Microsoft is starting to roll out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update for HoloLens today, November 14, which is the day after it began rolling out the revised October 2018 Update for PCs and IoT devices.