Microsoft rolls out a new Windows 10 20H1 test build with broader dictation support

× yourphonenotificationswin1020h1.jpg

On April 26, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 10 20H1 test build, plus an update allowing Fast Ring testers who were blocked from getting the latest 20H1 build to now be able to run those builds going forward. Microsoft also announced today that it will be adding notification support for those using the Microsoft Your Phone app for Windows 10 with their Android phones.

Today's new Windows 10 20H1 test build (No. 18885) includes support for more languages with dictation. The newly supported languages include English (Canada), English (UK), English (Australia), English (India), French (France), French (Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), and Chinese (Simplified, China). Today's build also includes an updated version of Feedback Hub, along with a bunch of fixes, which are detailed in Microsoft's blog post.



Insiders who are on build 18362.53 who couldn't update to build 18875 can install build 18362.86 first so as to be able to get today's 20H1 build (18885). Those who did manage to go to 18875 don't need to do anything to get today's new test build, officials said.



Microsoft's Your Phone app allows Windows 10 PC users to see what's happening on their Android and iPhone devices on their PC screens. Microsoft officials will be adding over the coming days support for notifications for Android devices running version 7.0 and greater with at least 1 GB of RAM, along with Windows 10 PCs running Windows 10 1803 or newer.



Microsoft still has not rolled out a Windows 10 19H2 test build to any external testing rings, though this is expected to happen at some point relatively soon. Microsoft recently added Windows 10 Fast Ring testers to the Skip Ahead testers who have been working with 20H1 for a few months. Microsoft officials never really explained why they jumped over 19H2 and began testing 20H1, but some say it is due to alignment of Windows and Azure engineering schedules.