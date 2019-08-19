Microsoft rolls out two more Windows 10 19H2 builds, one with more new enterprise features

Microsoft is rolling out two more Windows 10 19H2 test builds to Slow Ring testers today, August 19. As was the case last time it delivered 19H2, one of the new builds going to some testers has features turned off by default; the other has them turned on by default. Testers who see the new features will be getting some new enterprise-focused features that are rather interesting.



Why is Microsoft doing this new dual-build testing? Officials have said when Windows 10 19H2 rolls out this fall, the company's plan is to deliver it with new features off by default. Microsoft officials will be able to turn on features as feedback indicates. To make sure this strategy works well, Microsoft needs to test the off-by-default servicing mechanism.



Testers who are already on 19H2 Build 18362.10012 are getting the new build (No. 1362.10014) with features off by default. (This includes new features, plus features from the previous release.) And those on 19H2 Build 18362.10013 are getting Build 18362.10015 with features on by default.



Those who can see the new features in this build will see a few:



The ability to broaden the Windows 10 in S Mode policy to allow traditional Win32 desktop apps from Microsoft Intune. I've asked Microsoft for more information on what this means, exactly. For now, I'll just take it as Microsoft's continued work to blur the distinctions about what's considered a Store app and what isn't. Win32 apps are seemingly getting the greenlighted status that Store apps are getting.

Windows Defender Credential Guard for ARM64 devices is enabled to give those using ARM64-based devices credential-theft protection.

Updated search in File Explorer can show "web-powered suggestions" in addition to files locally indexed on the PC.

More information and details can be found in Microsoft's blog post about today's 19H2 builds.

Just a reminder: Microsoft is testing simultaneously both the Windows 10 19H2 and 20H1 feature updates with different groups of testers. Windows 10 19H2 is expected to begin rolling out this fall and will be a minor update with new features turned off by default. Windows 10 20H1, which is expected to begin rolling out around April 2020 or so, is expected to be more of a "major" feature update.