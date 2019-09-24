Microsoft starts selling consumer OneDrive extended storage plans

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is now allowing Office 365 users to buy additional increments of OneDrive storage, as officials said the company would earlier this year. Microsoft is enabling subscribers to its consumer plans to buy up to 1 TB of additional OneDrive storage, supplementing the 1 TB of storage they already get with their Office 365 subscriptions.



In June, Microsoft said it would be offering new, paid OneDrive Personal plans "in the coming months." On September 23, Microsoft Director of Program Management Omar Shahine tweeted that the plans are now available to Office 365 Home and Personal customers. (Thanks to MSPoweruser.com for the link to his tweet.)

Consumer Office 365 subscribers can buy more storage in 200 GB increments for $1.99 per month, up to 1 TB of additional storage, totaling $9.99 per month.



Officials said the maximum amount of storage Microsoft is allowing OneDrive consumers to get will be 2 TB (1 TB paid; one included in their subscriptions). There are currently no plans to offer more, officials said. Also, for those who have multiple users with 1TB each under their Office 365 Home plan, only the primary account holder is eligible for the extra storage purchase.



Microsoft has been rolling out another new OneDrive option called OneDrive Personal Vault over the past few months. OneDrive Personal Vault is a new protected area in OneDrive that users can access only using a second source of identity verification.

Microsoft started making the feature, which will not cost anything additional, to OneDrive on the Web, OneDrive mobile and Windows 10 PC users starting first in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Microsoft plans to make it available to all of these customers worldwide by the end of calendar 2019.