Microsoft to add a new learning app to Teams

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is working on a new learning app that will be part of Microsoft Teams. The new app will bring together learning content from a variety of sources into a single place. This app will be available in preview and become generally available later this calendar year.



Microsoft announced plans for the new app during the unveiling of a new digital skills initiative via a virtual event on June 30. Officials demonstrated the new Teams Learning app during the event.



"Just as companies today have a system of engagement for customers with CRM technology and a system of record with ERP, they will need a system of learning," said Microsoft's president and lead counsel, Brad Smith, in a blog post.



Microsoft is looking to expand Teams' already large footprint further, by adding online learning to its current chat, calling, collaboration, and other functionality. Microsoft's goal is to use Teams as a way to host a continuous feedback loop between work, skills, and learning, officials said.



The coming learning app will allow employers to integrate content from LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn, a customer's own content base, and other providers in a single place. Microsoft Learn is Microsoft's site for free, self-paced educational content for Microsoft products and services, while LinkedIn Learning is more about courses taught by industry experts on a variety of technical topics. The content managed by the new Teams learning app can include anything from instructor-led training to shorter "micro-learning" content.

The coming app will enable managers to assign and track learning progress, and it will help employees earn certifications and recognition.

Officials aren't yet ready to share particulars about the app, including how/if users will need to opt-in, and when and if users will be able to access the app via their Teams consumer profiles (in addition to their commercial/work Teams profiles).