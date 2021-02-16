Microsoft to add 'Kids Mode' to Chromium-based Edge browser

Microsoft is continuing to try to differentiate its Chromium-based Edge browser from the competition with new features. On February 16, Microsoft made yet another of these features available to testers in the Canary Mode: Kids Mode.



Some Edge Insider testers running the daily Canary builds will be able to test Kids Mode starting today. The Dev Channel branch should get the feature relatively soon. Kids Mode will be able to be launched through the profile picker inside Edge. Closing Kids Mode or granting an exception to it will require a device password.



Kids Mode will make new customized themes and "child-friendly" content available on the New Tab page. It also will include privacy and security features like tracking prevention, InPrivate mode and Bing Safe Search, which filters adult text, images and videos from search results.



I'm hearing Kids Mode won't require a child to have a Microsoft Account or for parents to create a Family Group in order to take advantage of the feature. It also sounds as if ads won't be show on the New Tab Pag in Kids Mode.

Kids Mode is currently for Edge on Windows and macOS only in U.S. English.

If you care more about enterprise features in Chredge than consumer ones, don't forget to check out the relatively new What's Next page on the Insider site.